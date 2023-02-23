Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi one step away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo for a major record

One goal and Messi will join the 700-goal club, a feat that his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has already achieved.

Published: 23rd February 2023 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup trophy as he deplanes, with coach Lionel Scaloni, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS [France]: Lionel Messi, a player who has claimed every available trophy and record, is on the cusp of claiming yet another record in his name. Messi currently stands on 699 goals in European club football. The Argentinian sensation can enter the 700 goals club against Marseille on February 27.

One goal and he will join the 700-goal club, a feat that his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has already achieved. If Messi somehow fails to get a goal against Marseille, he will get another opportunity against Nantes on March 5 in front of his home crowd.

La Pulga spent most of his career in the vibrant city of Barcelona. In La Liga, he played a total of 778 games for FC Barcelona and during his golden period, he managed to find the net 672 times. After that Messi embarked on a new adventure. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 which is the club that one of his closest friends Neymar plays.

In almost two years Messi has featured for the French side in 61 games and has scored 27 goals. After an average season with the French side in the first year Messi has started to show his true colours this season. In 19 matches Messi has got 11 goals and 10 assists. In 2023 Messi made 8 appearances and he has scored 4 goals.

Even at the age of 35 when most players are enjoying their retirement Messi still continues to dazzle the world of football with his elegant style of play. His last-minute free-kick-winning goal against Lille took him closer to this achievement. But now he can end the eternal wait of his fans and go level with the Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi's contract will expire at the end of June. He will decide his next destination in the coming days. PSG still wants to retain Messi for another year. But in the end, it will be Messi's decision.

Meanwhile, football fans eagerly await Messi to hit his iconic celebration when he scores his 700th goal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp