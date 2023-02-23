Lionel Messi one step away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo for a major record

By ANI

PARIS [France]: Lionel Messi, a player who has claimed every available trophy and record, is on the cusp of claiming yet another record in his name. Messi currently stands on 699 goals in European club football. The Argentinian sensation can enter the 700 goals club against Marseille on February 27.

One goal and he will join the 700-goal club, a feat that his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has already achieved. If Messi somehow fails to get a goal against Marseille, he will get another opportunity against Nantes on March 5 in front of his home crowd.

La Pulga spent most of his career in the vibrant city of Barcelona. In La Liga, he played a total of 778 games for FC Barcelona and during his golden period, he managed to find the net 672 times. After that Messi embarked on a new adventure. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 which is the club that one of his closest friends Neymar plays.

In almost two years Messi has featured for the French side in 61 games and has scored 27 goals. After an average season with the French side in the first year Messi has started to show his true colours this season. In 19 matches Messi has got 11 goals and 10 assists. In 2023 Messi made 8 appearances and he has scored 4 goals.

Even at the age of 35 when most players are enjoying their retirement Messi still continues to dazzle the world of football with his elegant style of play. His last-minute free-kick-winning goal against Lille took him closer to this achievement. But now he can end the eternal wait of his fans and go level with the Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi's contract will expire at the end of June. He will decide his next destination in the coming days. PSG still wants to retain Messi for another year. But in the end, it will be Messi's decision.

Meanwhile, football fans eagerly await Messi to hit his iconic celebration when he scores his 700th goal.

