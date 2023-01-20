Home Sport Football

Brazil defender Dani Alves detained in Spain on suspicion of sexual assault

The alleged sexual assault took place at a popular Barcelona nightclub overnight December 30-31, according to Spanish media reports.

Published: 20th January 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Dani Alves celebrates with the medal after defeating Spain in the men's soccer final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Yokohama, Japan.

Brazil's Dani Alves (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Brazil defender Dani Alves was taken into custody on Friday in Spain over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December, police said.

The 39-year-old player was summoned to a Barcelona police station where he was "taken into custody" and will now be questioned by a judge, said a spokesperson for Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra.

Catalan police received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who said Alves had touched her inappropriately, police said.

The alleged sexual assault took place at a popular Barcelona nightclub overnight December 30-31, according to Spanish media reports.

The player was accused of putting his hands down the woman's pants, according to the reports.

Alves, 39, has confirmed he was at the night club at the time but has denied any wrongdoing, telling private Spanish television Antena 3 earlier this month that he has "never seen" the woman before.

"I was there, at that place, with more people having fun. Everybody knows I love to dance. Having a good time but without invading the space of others," the former Barcelona and Juventus player added.

Alves, who now plays for Mexican side Pumas UNAM, was in Barcelona on holiday following his participation at the World Cup with Brazil in Qatar.

A Barcelona court said earlier this month it had opened a probe "into an alleged crime of sexual assault as a result of a complaint filed by a woman against a footballer".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dani Alves Dani Alves arrest
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp