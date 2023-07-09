Home Sport Football

Former Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies at 88

The Spaniard became the first player born in the country to win the Ballon d'Or in 1960 and later coached La Roja at the 1990 World Cup.

Published: 09th July 2023 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez, the only male Spanish footballer Ballon D'Or died at the age of 88.

By AFP

BARCELONA: Former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Luis Suarez the only male footballer born in Spain to win the Ballon D'Or died at the age of 88 on Sunday.

The Spaniard became the first player born in the country to win the Ballon d'Or in 1960 and later coached La Roja at the 1990 World Cup.

"From the RFEF we want to convey our condolences to all relatives and close friends of Luis Suarez Miramontes," wrote the Spanish football federation on Twitter.

Suarez was loved in Italy too after becoming one of the league's most celebrated midfielders at Inter Milan under coach Helenio Herrera in the 1960s.

"Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy -- the nostalgia of his perfect and inimitable football, which inspired generations, is combined with the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player," wrote Inter in a statement.

Suarez, born in La Coruna in 1935, began his career at Deportivo La Coruna, before moving to Barcelona in 1954.

He won two La Liga trophies with the Catalan giants, among other silverware and earned the Ballon d'Or.

The only other player born in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or is Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's trophy twice.

Alfredo Di Stefano, who played for Argentina and later the Spanish national team, won it twice but was born in Buenos Aires.

Suarez moved to Inter Milan in 1961 for a world record fee and won two European Cups and three Serie A trophies as well as other silverware during the club's most glorious era.

He also lifted the European Championships trophy with Spain in 1964, making 32 appearances for the national team.

Suarez retired in 1973 at Sampdoria, going on to coach both them and Inter, as well as Como and Cagliari.

"Goodbye Luisito," wrote Sampdoria on Twitter, posting a photo of the Spaniard in tribute.

In 1988 he took over as coach of the Spanish national team, taking them to the World Cup in Italy two years later, where they were beaten by Yugoslavia in the last 16.

Suarez worked on Spanish radio in his later years as a commentator.

He was the namesake of, but no relation to Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who also played for Barcelona.

"His father told me that if he's called Luis, it's my fault," the Spaniard told So Foot in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballon D'Or Luis Suarez Inter Milan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp