'Only God knows...You're talking to him': Zlatan Ibrahimovic's most outrageous quotes

By Online Desk

Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his immediate retirement from football at the end of an emotional night at San Siro on June 4.

"It's the moment to say goodbye to football, not just to you," said Ibrahimovic on the San Siro pitch.

The 41-year-old player returned to Milan in late 2019 for a second spell after a previous two-year period in which he won the Serie A title in 2011.

Ibrahimovic was a key figure in Milan's resurgence to the top of Italian football after his return to the club, bringing them back from the slump and eventually winning the Scudetto last season.

The Swedish footballer is one of the most entertaining footballers in the world -- both on and off the pitch. From incredible strikes to outrageous comments, he constantly kept us fans on our toes. The football world will miss him, hence we've compiled a list of some of his best quotes to cherish.

"I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am." - Zlatan speaking about himself as he joined Manchester United in 2016.

"I think I'm like wine. The older I get, the better I get."

"Swedish style? No. Yugoslavian style? Of course not. It has to be Zlatan style." - Zlatan’s response when asked whether his roots influenced how he played his football.

"What do you mean, 'present?' She got Zlatan." - On his ex-girlfriend's engagement gift.

"I can play in the 11 positions because a good player can play anywhere."

"I came like a king, left like a legend." - Zlatan on his PSG departure.

"One thing’s for sure, a World Cup without me is nothing to watch." - A parting shot after the dream of captaining Sweden at a World Cup died at the hands of Portugal in a qualification play-off ahead of the 2014 finals in Brazil.

"It's true I don't know much about the players here, but they definitely know who I am." - On his move to Ligue 1 in 2012.

"There was the thought that this would send me into retirement. I sent their entire country into retirement." - After scoring twice to qualify Sweden for Euro 2016 over Denmark.

"Only God knows who will go through; You're talking to him." - Before a World Cup play-off clash with Portugal in 2013, a reporter had asked him what the outcome would be.

"When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. [Pep] Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat." - On his single season at Barcelona where he endured a tense relationship with then-coach Pep Guardiola.

"Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me." - His response to the away fans booing at him during his farewell speech.

Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his immediate retirement from football at the end of an emotional night at San Siro on June 4. "It's the moment to say goodbye to football, not just to you," said Ibrahimovic on the San Siro pitch. The 41-year-old player returned to Milan in late 2019 for a second spell after a previous two-year period in which he won the Serie A title in 2011.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ibrahimovic was a key figure in Milan's resurgence to the top of Italian football after his return to the club, bringing them back from the slump and eventually winning the Scudetto last season. The Swedish footballer is one of the most entertaining footballers in the world -- both on and off the pitch. From incredible strikes to outrageous comments, he constantly kept us fans on our toes. The football world will miss him, hence we've compiled a list of some of his best quotes to cherish. "I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am." - Zlatan speaking about himself as he joined Manchester United in 2016. "I think I'm like wine. The older I get, the better I get." "Swedish style? No. Yugoslavian style? Of course not. It has to be Zlatan style." - Zlatan’s response when asked whether his roots influenced how he played his football. "What do you mean, 'present?' She got Zlatan." - On his ex-girlfriend's engagement gift. "I can play in the 11 positions because a good player can play anywhere." "I came like a king, left like a legend." - Zlatan on his PSG departure. "One thing’s for sure, a World Cup without me is nothing to watch." - A parting shot after the dream of captaining Sweden at a World Cup died at the hands of Portugal in a qualification play-off ahead of the 2014 finals in Brazil. "It's true I don't know much about the players here, but they definitely know who I am." - On his move to Ligue 1 in 2012. "There was the thought that this would send me into retirement. I sent their entire country into retirement." - After scoring twice to qualify Sweden for Euro 2016 over Denmark. "Only God knows who will go through; You're talking to him." - Before a World Cup play-off clash with Portugal in 2013, a reporter had asked him what the outcome would be. "When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. [Pep] Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat." - On his single season at Barcelona where he endured a tense relationship with then-coach Pep Guardiola. "Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me." - His response to the away fans booing at him during his farewell speech.