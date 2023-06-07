Home Sport Football

Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title 

The general manager of the team said racist comments were made on social media for "unpleasant circumstances" around the team's run to the European title.

Published: 07th June 2023 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

FOOTBALL: Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

FRANKFURT: Players on the Germany under-17 national team faced racist abuse on social media on their way to winning the European Championship, a team official said Wednesday.

General manager Joti Chatzialexiou said racist comments were made on social media for "unpleasant circumstances" around the team's run to the European title, won on penalties against France on Friday.

"Under particular posts on our social media channels there was a strong accumulation of racist comments. Our boys saw those and that really bothered them," Chatzialexiou said on the German soccer federation's website.

"Together they decided, however, not to give any space to these distractions during the course of the tournament, and so they came even closer together as a team. As a team that fully identifies with Germany and with the eagle (badge) on the chest, which lives its shared values and stands for diversity, tolerance, community and integration."

ALSO READ | Abuse of Vinícius Júnior reflects soccer's deeply-entrenched racism problem

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Championship German team Racism
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp