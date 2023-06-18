Home Sport Football

Vinícius and Brazil teammates wear black shirts in stand against racism

Forward Vinícius Júnior, appearing for Brazil, has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his Real Madrid club at away games.

Published: 18th June 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Vinicius Junior kneels before an international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Guinea at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look during a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.

Brazil said this was the first time its outfield players have worn black shirts. They changed back to yellow for the second half.

Forward Vinícius Júnior, appearing for Brazil, has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his Real Madrid club at away games.

Another alleged racist incident occurred on Saturday before the friendly. The abuse reportedly happened to a friend and adviser of Vinicius, Felipe Silveira, at the stadium, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

“The fight against racism, a crime that needs to stop around the world, is also why we are here,” CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement. “That's also why our national team played the first half of the match in black. And today, once again, another criminal was publicly exposed.”

At Espanyol’s stadium, Brazil and Guinea posed in front of a banner that read “With racism, there is no game” in Portuguese. Vinícius and his teammates also took a knee.

Vinícíus added a goal from the penalty spot to round off a 4-1 win for the five-time world champions.

On Thursday, Vinícius agreed to join a revived FIFA task force to tackle racism in soccer.

Brazil plays Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday and will continue its anti-racism campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brazil Vinicius Junior Felipe Silveira racism
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp