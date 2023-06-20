Germany unveils a teddy bear as the mascot for Euro 2024 but this time with pants
The large-headed mascot with big eyes has shorts in contrast to the 2006 World Cup mascot, a lion named Goleo that was widely ridiculed for not having pants.
GELSENKIRCHEN: The mascot for next year's European Championship in Germany will be a teddy bear — and this time it won't be naked from the waist down.
The mascot made its first appearance Tuesday morning by surprising children at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen, where it was set to appear again later before the team's friendly game against Colombia.
The as-yet unnamed teddy bear also has a soccer jersey, socks and boots.
Fans were to help name it by choosing between Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart or Herzi von Bär.
“Bär” is the German word for bear.
“As a parent, I know how important it is to stimulate children's imagination,” Euro 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm said.
“With the launch of our tournament mascot, we hope to create a fun and likeable character that will inspire them to enjoy playing football.
” The mascot is due to appear in host cities over the next year.
Germany will host the tournament from June 14-July 14, 2024.