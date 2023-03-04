Home Sport Football

Liverpool's Klopp and Man United's Ten Hag call for end to 'tragedy' chants

Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo dated April 16, 1989, a Liverpool Football Club fan places a pair of football boots in the goal at the Kop end of Anfield Stadium as hundreds came to mourn the loss of fellow Liverpool fans. Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly called on fans to end “tragedy chanting” ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Anfield.

In this file photo dated April 16, 1989, a Liverpool Football Club fan places a pair of football boots in the goal at the Kop end of Anfield Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag have called for an end to 'tragedy' chants ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between the bitter rivals.

Liverpool fans have often chanted about the United players and staff who died in the 1958 Munich air crash.

United supporters have taunted Liverpool with sick songs about the 1985 Heysel tragedy, which saw 39 spectators -- the majority Juventus fans -- killed at the European Cup final, and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, where 97 Reds fans died from being crushed at an FA Cup semi-final.

"One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no one should ever want to change this," Klopp said on the eve of their latest showdown at Anfield.

"But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.

"If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone."

Ten Hag added: "We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.

"It is unacceptable to use the loss of life, in relation to any tragedy, to score points, and it is time for it to stop.

"Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Premier League Liverpool Manchester United Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag tragedy chants
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp