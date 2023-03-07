Liverpool owner says commitment 'stronger than ever'

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry has insisted his commitment to the Premier League club is stronger than ever, pledging to continue to "invest wisely" in the transfer market.

The 73-year-old American, head of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), last month denied the club was up for sale despite seeking fresh investment.

FSG said in November it would "consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club".

That sparked speculation that the 19-time English champions were on the market alongside rivals Manchester United.

But Henry told the Liverpool Echo that FSG had a long-term vision for the club, who have won the Champions League and Premier League in recent years under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

"While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club," Henry told the Echo.

"That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club."

Liverpool, who came close to winning an unprecedented quadruple last season, have shown signs of a revival after a poor season, hammering rivals Manchester United 7-0 on Sunday.

FSG has been criticised in some quarters for a lack of spending but Henry suggested Liverpool would not follow the lead of clubs such as Chelsea, who have splashed out hundreds of millions of pounds on players over the past year.

"Investment in the club is never for the short term," he said. "This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.

"We've seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad."

Henry also pointed to investment in training facilities and the club's Anfield ground

"In regard to Liverpool Football Club, our commitment remains stronger than ever," he said.

