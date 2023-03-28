Hyderabad FC's Manolo Marquez to bid farewell at end of ISL season 

Home Sport Football

Hyderabad FC manager Manolo Marquez (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC's head coach Manolo Marquez will be leaving his position at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Spanish coach, who led Hyderabad to a historic ISL title in the 2021-22 season, and a semifinal in the current season, had informed the club of his decision to leave in advance.

However, Marquez will remain in charge of the team until the end of the current campaign, which includes the upcoming Super Cup and the playoff for a continental spot.

Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "It's been three incredible seasons for the Club under Manolo.

On behalf of everyone at HFC, I would like to thank Manolo for his immense contribution, putting the club amongst the best in the League."

"Manolo informed of his decision to leave in the beginning of February itself to give us adequate time to find a suitable replacement.

This shows the respect he has towards the club," he added.

Speaking of his decision, Marquez said, "It has been three wonderful and extraordinary seasons with Hyderabad, and for that I thank everyone at the club.

However, the season is not over yet. We have a very important competition, the Super Cup, where we want to compete and win."

