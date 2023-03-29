Home Sport Football

Saudi-backed Newcastle's ownership called into question

The question came in light of fresh uncertainty about who controls Newcastle, which was bought for $409 million in 2021, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) having an 80% ownership stake.

Published: 29th March 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Newcastle United

Newcastle United (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: The ownership of Saudi-backed Newcastle was under renewed scrutiny on Tuesday when Premier League chief executive Richard Masters was asked by a member of the British parliament if the league was investigating the club’s backers. Masters told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee that he was unable to comment.

The question came in light of fresh uncertainty about who controls Newcastle, which was bought for $409 million in 2021, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) having an 80% ownership stake.

At the time, a legally binding promise was made to the league that Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund was separate from the country’s government.

That has since been brought into question after an American court document filed by lawyers for Saudi-backed LIV Golf claimed the PIF should be regarded as “a foreign state.”

“I can’t really comment on it,” Masters said when asked by Clive Efford MP about potential investigations. “I mean, even to the point of saying, ‘Is the Premier League investigating it?’, we can’t really comment on it.

“Obviously we are completely aware. And you’re correct about the general nature of the undertakings that we received at the point of takeover. But I can’t really go into it at all.”

After Newcastle’s protracted takeover was completed, Masters told the BBC that the Saudi state would not control the club. He added that if it was proved untrue, “we can remove the consortium as owners.”

PIF says it has assets under its management valued last year at $620 billion. It is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and six of the other eight board members listed on its website are government ministers.

Lawyers for LIV Golf argued in a case against the PGA Tour that PIF and its governor, Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, were “not ordinary third parties” and should be exempted from some standards in the discovery phase of the case.

“They are a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the filing said. It added that the discovery order was “an extraordinary infringement on the sovereignty of a foreign state.”

Newcastle has thrived under its new ownership. It has been transformed from a team that was battling to avoid relegation from English football’s top flight, to one that is challenging for qualification for next season's the Champions League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newcastle Premier League
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp