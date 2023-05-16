Home Sport Football

'Made with a lot of love': Pele's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public

Pele led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to win it three times.

Published: 16th May 2023 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Statues of Pele stand at the entrance of the Brazilian soccer great's mausoleum at Necropole Ecumenica Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SANTOS: The mausoleum built for the golden casket of Pele was opened for visitors on Monday.

On the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo, the mausoleum welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pele; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there's an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pele was still playing. The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue.

Pele was laid to rest here on January 3, five days after he died at age 82 of colon cancer.

“This was made with a lot of love by people who knew him, who lived with him. It has the essence of what he was,” an emotional Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, one of Pele’s sons, said after a small ceremony with family and friends.

The mausoleum was planned by the owner of the cemetery, Pepe Alstut, who died in 2018.

Alstut hoped the mausoleum would be on the ninth floor, overseeing the Santos club's Vila Belmiro Stadium, where Pele starred for 18 years. His family, instead, buried him on the second floor so fans could have better access.

“I am shaking. The energy of this place is surreal,” said Erica Nascimento, a tearful 42-year-old economist.

Former footballer Roberto Milano, 56, was also moved.

“He is part of my life," Milano said. "As we grow old we need to follow the best role models. Maybe he was the biggest of them all of these role models.”

Fans willing to attend must book a time on the Memorial cemetery website.

Pele led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to win it three times. Last month, a Brazilian dictionary added “Pele” as an adjective to use when describing someone who is “exceptional, incomparable, unique.” The announcement by the Michaelis dictionary was part of a campaign that gathered more than 125,000 signatures to honor the late soccer great’s impact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pele Brazil Football
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp