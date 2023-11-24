Home Sport Football

Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina

The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas.

Published: 24th November 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Rodrygo controls the ball challenged by Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina.

“The racists are always out there," Rodrygo, who is Black, said in a message posted Thursday. "My social networks have been invaded with insults and all kinds of absurdity. It’s all there for everyone to see.”

The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas.

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave like they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don’t lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think belong to them, the racists will come into action with their criminal behavior. Too bad for them. We will not stop,” Rodrygo said.

Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday's match after a spat with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Argentina won the match 1-0.

Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior was the target of racist insults in Spain last season, prompting an outpouring of support for the player.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rodrygo racist abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp