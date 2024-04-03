Guardiola backs 'world's best' Haaland in Keane row

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland should be respected as the "best striker in the world" after the Manchester City star was subjected to scathing criticism by Roy Keane.

Former Manchester United captain Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, said Haaland's "general play" was "so poor" and "almost like a League Two player".

Haaland came under fire from Keane for his lacklustre performance in City's goalless draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Haaland is the Premier League's leading scorer this term with 18 goals after winning last season's Golden Boot during a remarkable first season with City.

He netted 52 times in all competitions as Guardiola's men lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Keane conceded the 23-year-old Norwegian is in a class of his own in front of goal.

But City boss Guardiola was unimpressed by Keane's remarks, insisting any blame for the scoreless display against Arsenal should be shared by the team.

"I don't agree with him, absolutely not. He's the best striker in the world and he helped us to win what we won last season. Erling is exceptional," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.