Crivellaro stars as Chennaiyin FC rally to beat Jamshedpur FC in ISL

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC broke into the top-six with a come-from-behind victory (2-1) over Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Chennaiyin now have 24 points from 20 games, two more than Bengaluru FC (22), who have played the same number of games as the Blues. Contrastingly, the win-less streak for Jamshedpur FC has now extended to four games, and the team has slipped to the ninth spot with 21 points in as many games in the season. Accordingly, the Khalid Jamil-coached team has crashed out of the contention for qualifying for the playoffs this season.

Interestingly, the game began on a positive note for the Red Miners, with their Japanese star Rei Tachikawa finding the back of the net 22 minutes into the game. That goal arguably came against the momentum of the game for the visitors.

The Chennaiyin duo of Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray had teased the Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh with some sharp efforts prior to the Jamshedpur FC goal.

Rehenesh did well to hold his guard and Tachikawa bore the fruits of the same by nodding home a cross by Muhammed Uvais from the left flank.

Crivellaro continued to persist though. Making decisive passes to the likes of Farukh Choudhary and Vincy Barretto, he was a constant menace and he finally found the equaliser in the 52nd minute. The momentum was with the home side. Rahim Ali then scored a few minutes later, a goal that proved to be the difference.