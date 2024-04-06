Manchester City rediscovers scoring form ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Real Madrid, beware. Manchester City has rediscovered its scoring form ahead of the teams' blockbuster showdown in the Champions League quarterfinals.

City hit four goals for the second straight game in the English Premier League, this time overwhelming Crystal Palace 4-2 to stretch its unbeaten streak in all competitions to four months and stay on the shoulder of first-placed Liverpool in the title race.

Best of all for City, Erling Haaland is back among the goals.

And Kevin De Bruyne is back scoring screamers.

City recovered from conceding in the third minute to cruise to victory at Selhurst Park, with De Bruyne equalizing with a curling shot that was so exquisite that Pep Guardiola blew kisses to the Belgium playmaker.