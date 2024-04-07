Bagan win to stay in hunt for League Shield

NEW DELHI: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) maintained their hopes of clinching the League Winners’ Shield of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a narrow (1-0) victory over Punjab FC here on Saturday

A strike by Dimitrios Petratos in the 42nd minute, which made him the outright highest goal-scorer for the Mariners in the ISL history, ensured that the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side suffered no more hiccups in cutting down the lead against top-placed Mumbai City FC. For Punjab FC, this defeat has effectively put them out of the race for playoffs. The Kolkata-based team now has 42 points in 20 games, two behind the Islanders (44).