Everton docked two more points by EPL for second financial rules breach, club to appeal

Everton was docked two more points for its latest breach of the English Premier League financial rules, plunging the team back toward the relegation zone with seven games remaining on Monday.

Everton had already received a six-point deduction — reduced from 10 following an appeal — for the club overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

This latest punishment, handed out by an independent commission, came after Everton was found to have spent too much in the three seasons up to 2022-23.

The league profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($132.5 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions. Everton overspent by 16.6 million pounds ($21 million), the league said.

Everton had, in effect, already been punished for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, partly explaining why the second points deduction was less.

The club did, though, say it was “extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied,” and it was preparing to launch an appeal against the decision.