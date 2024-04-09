Odisha out of race for League Shield

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC edged Odisha FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) on Monday. Jorge Pereyra Diaz (22’) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (61’) scored for Mumbai.

With 47 points in 21 games, the Islanders are a step closer to defending their title this season, and can only be beaten to that by the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), who have accumulated 42 points from 20 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are stuck at 39 points from 21 encounters, and will be aiming for a top-two finish that can guarantee them a semifinal place when they take on NorthEast United FC on April 13 for their final league game of the campaign. For the Islanders, the entire equation boils down to their last league match, which is incidentally against the Mariners on April 15. Additionally, FC Goa (39 points) are also out of the race for the League Shield after Mumbai victory.