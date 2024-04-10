Chennaiyin eke out 2-1 win versus NorthEast, Goa moves up

CHENNAI: The evening breeze brought some respite to the heat that blazed through the day. The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United later in the evening produced enough heat to keep everyone perspiring.

The visitors took the lead through Jithil M Subran in the 49th minute and forced Chennaiyin to go all out. Finally, their sustained effort paid dividend when Aakash Sangwan netted the equaliser. Though both sides pressed for more spoils, it was Chennaiyin’s Ankit Mukherjee who scored the winning goal in the injury time. The hosts were sixth with 27 points on the table as NE team is placed eighth.

Goa beat Jamshedpur

Things are getting clearer as we enter the business end of the ISL. In Jamshedpur, though FC Goa had assured a place in the play-off spot, they ensured they consolidate further on Tuesday. Against Jamshedpur FC, the Goa outfit eked out a thrilling 3-2 win to move to third of the ISL table.

The Gaurs now have 42 points from 21 matches. They are level on points with Mohun Bagan Super Giant but have played one match more than the Kolkata side. The game kept tilting both ways until the Gaurs laid the final stamp through a winner by Borja Herrera in the added time of the second half.