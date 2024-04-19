Leverkusen, Roma, Atalanta, Marseille into Europa League semi-finals

Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and was eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

The result officially ended Liverpool's hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield, though the feat had looked unlikely after the Italian team won 3-0 in the first leg in Merseyside.

We won the game and that was the reaction we wanted to show, Klopp told TNT Sports. It was difficult and we knew it would be, but Atalanta deserves to go through, 100%.

Days after celebrating its first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen remained on course to claim a historic treble by holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium to stretch its unbeaten streak to 44.

Xabi Alonso's team advanced to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate.

Leverkusen will face Roma in the last four after the capital club beat AC Milan 2-1 in an all-Italian quarterfinal to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead early, heading in a cross from Vladimir Coufal. Jeremie Frimpong came off the bench and equalized in the 89th minute to clinch the aggregate victory and extend the team's unbeaten run.

Alonso's team will play second-division Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final in Berlin on May 25, three days after the Europa League final in Dublin.