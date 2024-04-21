FC Goa set up semifinal date with Mumbai City

FATORDA: The ISL season is over for Chennaiyin FC after they suffered 1-2 defeat against FC Goa in a playoff encounter at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Saturday.

Noah Sadaoui and Brandon Fernandes scored for FC Goa and they will now go on to face Mumbai City FC across two legs in the semifinals.

Goa have been one of the best attacking teams in the league and were third-highest scorers during the league phase. Their attacking nous was evident on the day as they took a two-goal lead against Chennaiyin. Whilst their first goal by Noah was a product of a proper team effort, the other one by Brandon was a sensational solo strike.

Serbian Lazar Cirkovic reduced the lead within four minutes but FC Goa managed to hold on to the slender lead in the second-half.