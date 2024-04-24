Roy, Carlos help Odisha outplay Mohun Bagan

BHUBANESWAR: Local favourites Odisha FC remained unbeaten at home, coming back from behind to edge out Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) 2-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League semifinal here on Tuesday.

At the Kalinga Stadium as the day heat merged into the night, a determined looking Odisha FC went about their chores with earnestness. Mohun Bagan, coming from their maiden League Shield triumph last week, looked confident and did not give much room to the home team to weave their magic.

The two teams remained equal in the previous two meetings in the league stage (2-2 and 0-0) this season as well. Spirited MBCG put forward their best foot forward and got an early lead in the third minute itself. The goal was scored through a free-header by Manvir.

Not bogged down by pressure, the home team started dominating. The 11th minute corner kick was taken by Ahmed Jahouh and Delgado who was unmarked who found the net with a crisp shot. Roy Krishna became Odisha FC’s highest goal-scorer in a single season after scoring his side’s second goal in the 39th minute.

The first-half ended with 2-1 in favour of the home team. The second half was full of action. In the 67th minute the MBSG came down to 10 players as Sadiku was red carded. Similarly, in the 72nd minute Odisha FC also came down to 10 players as Carlos Delgado was sent off. The semifinal Leg 2 match is on April 28.