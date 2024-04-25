Advantage Mumbai: Chhangte nets two late goals to stun Goa in semis

CHENNAI: FC Goa were following the script to the T. Boris Singh Thangjam had scored the opening to hand them the lead against Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the ISL semifinals at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Brandon Fernandes then scored within 10 minutes of the second-half to put them in command. It was a dream scenario for the home team. Just when it seemed like Goa would walk with a handy lead going into the second leg, drama ensued.

Lallianzuala Chhangte sparked that with a goal in the final minute of regulation time for Mumbai City. Within seconds, they were on level terms, thanks to Vikram Pratap Singh’s strike. However, the home side’s pain was far from over. In what can be termed a mad spell, Chhangte stepped up once again in the 96th minute to find the unlikely winning goal. Mumbai had pulled off a miracle to win 3-2.

From Goa’s point of view, this was a huge blow. Relinquishing a two-goal lead, that too, within a minute.

Boris opened the floodgates in the 16th minute by tapping in a straightforward square delivery by attacking midfielder Mohammed Yasir. Receiving a long ball on the left flank, Yasir sprinted into the box and sliced in a low cross that was converted into a goal by Boris.

Earlier, Mumbai defender Akash Mishra picked up a knock and had to be replaced with Valpuia in the 13th minute of the match. Goa’s second goal in the 56th minute was when Fernandes broke free with the ball and deposited it into the top corner of the net. When it all looked Goa would cross the line comfortably, Chhangte struck.

With the return leg set to be held in Mumbai, this result is a big boost for Chhangte & Co. In the first semifinal on Tuesday, Odisha beat Mohun Bagan 2-1.