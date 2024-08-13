Argentina striker Julian Alvarez joins Atletico Madrid from Man City in deal worth around 103M USD

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a deal reportedly worth more than $103 million on Monday, ending his trophy-laden two-year spell at the English champions.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that Alvarez told him he wanted to leave for a new challenge.

Alvarez left Argentine team River Plate in 2022 for 14 million pounds (now $17.8 million) and helped City win the Premier League in both seasons he was in England, as well as the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

In 103 appearances in all competitions, Alvarez scored 36 goals.

However, despite being first choice for Argentina, he was behind Erling Haaland in the City pecking order.

City could reportedly get up to 95 million euros ($104 million) for the 24-year-old Alvarez.

"Today I say goodbye to this amazing club, with a lot of emotion," he said. "These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learnt a lot — both as a player and as a person."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Alvarez's "attitude has been first-class since he first walked through the door here.

"That's why he has improved so much," Begiristain added. "The trophies he has won already tell their own story — he is a winner. I look forward to watching him develop further in the remainder of his career."

City's only signing in this transfer window is Brazil winger Savio.

Asked if City would be replacing Alvarez in the squad ahead of the new season, which starts on Friday, Guardiola said last week: "I don't know yet. We talk every day, we see what happens."