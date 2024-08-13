Man City facing tumultuous season in bid to retain status as king of Premier League

Manchester City's reign of dominance in the Premier League is like nothing previously seen in the 136-year history of England's top division.

The Abu Dhabi-owned club is hunting a record-extending fifth straight title under Pep Guardiola and his squad of superstars when the season starts on Friday.

The world might be about to discover if it comes with a catch.

So much is hanging over City heading into what promises to be a tumultuous year for the serial champions, whatever happens on the field.

Can City hold off Arsenal for a third season in a row — and perhaps a Liverpool team under a new coach in its post-Jurgen Klopp era?

Will this be the final year in charge for Guardiola? The generational coach's latest contract expires at the end of the season and he is wavering about whether to sign a new one.

Is this also the last year for Kevin De Bruyne, the playmaker who has bestridden the Premier League for nearly a decade?

Perhaps the big question, though, is this: Will City be punished after being hit with 115 charges for allegedly breaking the Premier League's financial rules in what could be one of the biggest potential scandals in English soccer?

The hearing, long-awaited by rival teams and soccer fans alike, will reportedly take place in late autumn — nearly two years after the welter of charges landed at the door of the Etihad Stadium. If found guilty, penalties for City could include a deduction of points or even expulsion from the Premier League.

City denies wrongdoing and it is a sensitive, complex case, not least because of the political implications it could have regarding relations between Britain and the UAE.

Away from it, City has just kept on winning, with its fourth successive title coming in May to surpass the three-in-a-rows by Huddersfield in the 1920s, Arsenal in the 1930s, Liverpool in the 1980s and Manchester United, twice, in Alex Ferguson's long tenure.