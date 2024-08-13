Premier League shake-up: How new managers and technology will shape the upcoming season

The Premier League rarely stands still.

For the 2024-25 season starting on Saturday, there are five newly hired managers, around $1.6 billion worth of new players (and counting), new offside technology, updated financial regulations and a tweaked match schedule.

COACHING CHANGES

A quarter of the coaches will be taking charge of a Premier League game for the first time, with Liverpool ( Arne Slot ), Chelsea ( Enzo Maresca ) and Brighton ( Fabian Hurzeler ) all having new managers and both Southampton (Russell Martin) and Ipswich (Kieran McKenna) gaining promotion with managers owning no top-flight experience.

Throw in Julen Lopetegui being the new guy at West Ham after 4 1/2 years of David Moyes at the helm and Steve Cooper replacing Maresca at Leicester, and the dugouts will look different this season. Most of the intrigue, however, will focus on Slot and what style he implements at Liverpool after the team's nearly nine years with the popular Jurgen Klopp. Rock ‘n’ roll could turn into more control, with Slot preferring more of a possession game.

SLOWER MARKET

The Premier League's 20 clubs have spent as much on new players in this transfer window as those in Spain, Italy and Germany combined, according to transfermarkt.com. So why does it feel such a slow summer of trading? Maybe because there have been no blockbuster deals, with the most expensive being striker Dominic Solanke moving to Tottenham from Bournemouth for 65 million pounds ($83 million).

However, lots of deals for between $30-70 million quickly add up - and there are still three weeks left in the window, during which Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to weigh in. City (Savinho) and Arsenal (Riccardo Calafiori) have only made one new signing so far and Liverpool hasn't made any.

Come the end of transfer deadline day on August 30, don't be surprised if Premier League clubs have spent way more than $2 billion - even if most are balancing the books with sales because of the league's sterner financial rules.