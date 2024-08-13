West Ham sign Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

LONDON: West Ham signed Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth a reported £15 million ($19 million) on Tuesday.

Wan-Bissaka agreed a seven-year contract with the Hammers after spending five years at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old right-back made 190 appearances for United following his 2019 move from Crystal Palace.

He appeared in United's surprise FA Cup final win against Manchester City last season, but was not in United manager Erik ten Hag's plans for the new season.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in London and I'm excited for what's coming," Wan-Bissaka said.

"I was born here and I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me."