West Ham sign Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

LONDON: West Ham signed Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth a reported £15 million ($19 million) on Tuesday.
Wan-Bissaka agreed a seven-year contract with the Hammers after spending five years at Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old right-back made 190 appearances for United following his 2019 move from Crystal Palace.
He appeared in United's surprise FA Cup final win against Manchester City last season, but was not in United manager Erik ten Hag's plans for the new season.
"It's an amazing feeling to be back in London and I'm excited for what's coming," Wan-Bissaka said.
"I was born here and I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me."
United are expected to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui to replace Wan-Bissaka.
Wan-Bissaka is West Ham's eighth close-season signing after their swoops for Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.
"I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players and push on from there," Wan-Bissaka said.
"I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin."
Hammers technical director Tim Steidten said Wan-Bissaka's Premier League experience would be valuable for the club's new boss Julen Lopetegui.
He could make his debut for West Ham in their opening Premier League game against Aston Villa on August 17.
"He's exactly the type of player we're looking to attract to this club while in the prime years of his career," Steidten said.
"He's an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly and who is superb in one-on-one situations. He's versatile too, which is clearly another positive.
"He's played over 170 Premier League games during his career so he knows the division inside-out."