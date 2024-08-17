Durand Cup derby cancelled amid protests over doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday, has been cancelled because of the prevailing unrest in the city, sources said.

The decision was taken following a meeting between the Kolkata Police officials and organisers of the tournament.

"Both the teams will be awarded a point each, while the fans will get full refund for the tickets they bought," an official told PTI.