High-risk, 1.3 billion USD spending spree has left Chelsea fractured, vulnerable

In the years to come, the experiment unfolding at Chelsea under their American investors will be a fascinating case study in how to run a soccer club.

Because no one in England has ever seen anything like what has been happening at Stamford Bridge over the last two years.

Just take this in - Chelsea has spent nearly USD 1.3 billion on 39 players across five transfer windows since a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the Premier League club from its long-time owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, for USD 3.2 billion in May 2022.

Throw in the club having four different full-time managers in this period — plus another coach temporarily — and the revolving door at Chelsea, a six-time English champion and two-time European champion, simply hasn't stopped spinning.

"It's not a mess like it looks from the outside," Enzo Maresca, the latest Chelsea manager, said Wednesday as he attempted to explain the wisdom behind taking the number of players in the squad to 43 by signing two wingers — Pedro Neto and Joao Felix — for a combined USD 130 million over the past week.

This while already having five wingers in the squad, including one — Mykhailo Mudryk — signed for more than USD 100 million just last year and another — Raheem Sterling — who was the first signing of this unprecedented two-year trolley dash for nearly USD 60 million.

Sterling has been stripped of his squad number following the arrival of Neto and is one of around 20 players "training apart," Maresca said. Among them is striker Romelu Lukaku, signed three years ago for a then-club record of USD 135 million, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive keeper signed for USD 92 million.

Not much seemingly makes sense in Chelsea's brave new era.

"It's been a crazy one to follow so far," Dr. Dan Plumley, sports finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University, told The Associated Press, "and it shows no sign of slowing down."