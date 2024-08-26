Chhetri's Bengaluru FC to take on Mohun Bagan SG in Durand Cup semis

KOLKATA: Charismatic former India captain Sunil Chhetri will be pivotal to Bengaluru FC's chances of making it to the Durand Cup summit clash when they take on Mohan Bagan Super Giant in the last-four contest at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, here on Tuesday.

As Asia's oldest football tournament enters the final stages of the competition, Bengaluru FC have their task cut out against the defending champions.

Mogan Bagan have not only scored 10 goals but also stoutly defended their citadel, conceding just three goals. Bengaluru FC too have shown great promise in the tournament, scoring 11 goals and conceding only two in the four games they have played.

They overcame Kerala Blasters in the quarterfinals through a Jorge Díaz goal in extra time and would be leaning heavily on national players goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, Rahul Bheke Suresh Wangjam and former India skipper Chhetri.

It will be a 'homecoming' for Chhetri as he was first spotted by Mohun Bagan and invited for the trial at the iconic club after a sterling performance in the 2002 edition of the Durand Cup.

On the other hand, MBSG would have been toughened by their clash against Punjab FC, whom they beat via a penalty shootout. They would be relying on Greg Stewart, Manvir Singh and Jason Cummings to get it past Bengaluru FC. The three played a key role in the game against Punjab FC.

The other semifinal, scheduled to be played later on Monday, pits Northeast United FC against Shillong Lajong FC.