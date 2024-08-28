Arsenal signs Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad to strengthen midfield options

LONDON: Arsenal signed Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on Tuesday to strengthen its midfield options for its latest bid to win the Premier League title.

Merino has reportedly joined for a fee of 32 million pounds ($42 million) on what Arsenal said was a "long-term contract," four days after Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil gave the player a public farewell.

Merino helped Spain win the recent European Championship. His goal late in extra time secured a 2-1 win over host nation Germany in the quarterfinals.

A well-rounded attacking midfielder, Merino has been a key player for Sociedad after joining the Basque club in 2018. He helped it win the 2020 Copa del Rey and reach the Champions League's round-of-16 last season.

Merino will provide competition for Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the two central midfield positions at Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta, who had a brief playing stint at Sociedad and is from San Sebastian — where the club is based in northern Spain.

Merino effectively replaces Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, who has left Arsenal to join Porto.

Arsenal, which was last English champion in 2004, has finished as runner-up to Manchester City in the last two seasons in the Premier League. The team has started this season with two straight wins.