FIFA aims for the perfect pitch at 2026 World Cup following fields called a disaster at Copa America

EAST LANSING: The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America with an ambitious plan, expanding the field by 50 per cent and spreading the football spectacle over 16 cities in three countries with multiple climates and elevations.

FIFA, aiming to create the perfect pitch for every venue, partnered with turf experts at the University of Tennessee and Michigan State University to research and develop the best surfaces for the tournament.

When the World Cup begins in less than two years with 48 teams playing 104 matches in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, no one wants the field - or pitch, as many football aficionados call it - to be a topic of conversation like it was earlier this summer for a different major tournament.

The Copa America, which South American football body CONMEBOL organizes every four years, was dogged by problems with shaky surfaces.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez called the grass field that replaced artificial turf a “disaster," after beating Canada in the opener on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Criticism continued with other teams and coaches early in the tournament.

“FIFA has high expectations and demands that we can’t have any any failures,” John Sorochan, professor of turfgrass science and management at Tennessee, said recently in a telephone interview.