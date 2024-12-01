Barcelona loses at home for the first time this season

BARCELONA: Barcelona lost at home for the first time this season when the Liga leader was stunned by Las Palmas 2-1 on Saturday.

Sandro Ramirez and Fábio Silva scored for the Canary Islands club on either side of Raphinha's equalizer to give Las Palmas its first win at Barcelona in more than 50 years.

Barcelona played superbly in the first three months under new coach Hansi Flick and was flying high after convincing victories over Real Madrid in the domestic competition and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. It had won all eight of its home games.

But it has gone three rounds of La Liga without a win. Before Las Palmas, it fell at Real Sociedad 1-0 and drew at Celta Vigo 2-2 after squandering a two-goal lead in the final minutes.

The dropped points mean Madrid, despite its own troubles, especially in the Champions League, can move ahead of Barcelona in La Liga. It trails Barcelona by four points with two games in hand.

"I don't care about scoring, I care about winning," Raphinha said after his standout performance was unable to end Barcelona's slump.

"We have to take a hard look at what we are doing wrong. We have slipped in our form and are letting games get away form us. We have our next game on Tuesday (at Mallorca), and we need to turn this around so we can win the league."

Atletico Madrid was only two points behind Barcelona in second place — and with the same number of games played — after Antoine Griezmann scored a gem of a goal in a 5-0 demolition of last-placed Valladolid.