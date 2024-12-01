Odisha FC sweep aside Bengaluru FC 4-2 with an overwhelming offensive display

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC delivered a stunning performance to overpower Bengaluru FC 4-2 in their Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday.

The Juggernauts showcased their best form at the Kalinga Stadium, particularly in attack, as they left the Blues struggling and secured their third consecutive home victory against Bengaluru FC in the league.

The home side started strong, controlling the tempo from the opening whistle. They took the lead in the 10th minute through their dynamic attacking duo, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Amid an offensive surge, Isak made a timely run into the Bengaluru FC box, skillfully overcoming a challenge from veteran defender Rahul Bheke to set up Jerry. Celebrating his 100th ISL appearance, Jerry calmly slotted the ball home from the right side and celebrated jubilantly.

This early goal opened the floodgates for Odisha FC. They relentlessly attacked, dismantling Bengaluru FC's defence from both flanks and capitalizing on set-piece opportunities.

In the 27th minute, a well-executed corner kick from Ahmed Jahouh found Mourtada Fall at the far post. The towering defender scored with a clinical header, marking his 20th headed goal in the ISL—a league record.

Odisha FC maintained their dominance as striker Diego Mauricio delivered two spectacular solo goals. In first-half stoppage time, Mauricio received a pass from Jerry Lalrinzuala, dribbled past the Bengaluru defence, and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot into the bottom right corner to extend the lead to 3-0.

Bengaluru FC fought back in the second half, finding the net twice. Sunil Chhetri sparked a brief resurgence with a headed goal in the 52nd minute, converting Ryan Williams’ precise cross.

However, Mauricio responded in the 60th minute with another brilliant effort. Driving through the centre of Bengaluru’s defence, he positioned himself perfectly before slotting the ball into the net, securing Odisha FC’s fourth goal of the night.

Bengaluru FC managed a consolation goal in the 88th minute when Edgar Mendez headed in a cross from Roshan Singh. Despite this late strike, the clock ran out before the visitors could mount a comeback in this thrilling encounter.

Odisha FC’s commanding first-half performance ensured their victory, leaving Bengaluru FC with little chance to recover. The Juggernauts reaffirmed their strength at home and sent a strong message to their league rivals.