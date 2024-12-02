Liverpool deepen Man City crisis to extend Premier League lead

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City's crisis deepened in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo's 12th-minute goal was scant reward for the Reds' first-half domination and they sealed an 18th win in 20 games under Arne Slot thanks to Mohamed Salah's penalty.

City are now 11 points off the runaway leaders down in fifth and winless in seven games, including six defeats.

Arsenal and Chelsea are Liverpool's closest challengers as City appear set to lose their crown as English champions after winning an unprecedented four consecutive titles.

Pep Guardiola was taunted with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" in the closing stages.

The City boss responded by showing six fingers, one for each of his Premier League title wins in the past seven seasons.

But Guardiola insisted he is not living in the past as he looks to turnaround the worst run of his managerial career.

"When you win you laugh, when they win, they laugh. It's part of the game," said Guardiola on his interaction with the crowd.

"Now it will be so difficult to repeat (winning the title) this season but all the club, we will reflect together, to try and come back strong," said Guardiola.

City's only point since October 26 even felt like a defeat as they blew a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

Guardiola responded by dropping goalkeeper Ederson, while Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias were restored to the defence.

But there was no response from the defending champions as they were blown away in the opening stages.

City could barely get out of their half in the opening quarter and the goal duly arrived when Gakpo bundled in Salah's enticing cross to the back post.