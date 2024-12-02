Time for FIFA to think shifting World Cup to spring/autumn, says scientist Konefał

CHENNAI: When the 2022 FIFA World Cup was shifted to November-December because of the merciless heat of the desert, there was a lot of hue and cry. Stadiums in Qatar had air-conditioning systems installed and matches, despite the heat, went on. Argentina were crowned champions, and it is time to shift our attention towards North America — US, Canada and Mexico — where the next World Cup is set to be held in 2026.

With just over two-and-a-half years remaining, climate scientists and physical education experts from Poland have come out with a paper that laid emphasis on heat stress on footballers during the hot season. The paper published in Scientific Reports revealed the perils of playing in such adverse conditions.

Marek Konefał, one of the co-authors of the paper and is a research and teaching professor at the University of Physical Education in Wrocław, said that perhaps it is time for the international football association (FIFA) to think about shifting the calendar to Spring/Autumn. And if air-conditioned stadiums were built in Qatar, that could well be necessary in the future. "Perhaps, taking into account the global temperature increase, the World Cup should be permanently moved to spring/autumn," he said in an email response to this daily. "Either way, it should be accepted that efficient air-conditioning of sports facilities will be necessary in the future."

The professor also said that it is time to rethink the sporting calendar because of the changing weather pattern. "The climate is warming, 2024 was the warmest year in recorded history, therefore the Football World Cups will be played in conditions of increasingly stronger heat stress. It is worth rethinking the calendar of sporting events now."