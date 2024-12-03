Slot aims cheeky dig at Manchester City ahead of verdict on 115 charges against it

LIVERPOOL: Days after leading Liverpool to a convincing win over Manchester City, Arne Slot aimed a cheeky dig at the beleaguered English Premier League champion over its charges for allegedly breaching financial rules.

Slot was asked at a news conference on Tuesday for the latest news about the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season and said on Sunday that the 2-0 victory over City might be his last game against Pep Guardiola's team at Anfield.

Smiling, Slot replied: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 (charges) that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season.”

He immediately emphasized that was a joke.

City faces more than 100 charges, ranging over the period from 2009-18, for financial breaches allegedly committed when the club was trying to establish itself as the biggest force in English soccer. Punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.