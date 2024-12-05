Football

Liverpool held in Newcastle thriller, Arsenal inflict Amorim's first defeat

Twice the league leaders were forced to come from behind at St James' Park as Alexander Isak blasted Newcastle into a 1-0 half-time lead.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) vies with Newcastle United's English midfielder #20 Lewis Hall (R) during the EPL football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool on December 4, 2024.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) vies with Newcastle United's English midfielder #20 Lewis Hall (R) during the EPL football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool on December 4, 2024.(Photo | AFP)
AFP
Updated on
2 min read

LONDON: Liverpool's Premier League lead was cut to seven points by Arsenal and Chelsea after the Reds conceded a 90th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah's second-half double was not enough to extend Liverpool's seven-game winning run in all competitions as they failed to win for just the third time in 21 games under Arne Slot.

Twice the league leaders were forced to come from behind at St James' Park as Alexander Isak blasted Newcastle into a 1-0 half-time lead.

Curtis Jones levelled before Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle's lead.

Salah twice converted Trent Alexander-Arnold assists to turn the game around, taking his tally for the season to 15 goals.

However, there was a late sting in the tale as a rare error from Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher allowed Fabian Schar to squeeze in a late equaliser for the Magpies.

"He has done remarkably well for us and even today he was good. Unfortunately, he misjudged the situation," Liverpool boss Slot said of Kelleher's blunder.

Arsenal's Dutch defender #12 Jurrien Timber scores the opening goal during the EPL football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 4, 2024.
Arsenal's Dutch defender #12 Jurrien Timber scores the opening goal during the EPL football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 4, 2024. (Photo | AFP)

Arsenal take advantage

Arsenal took full advantage by inflicting Ruben Amorim's first defeat as Manchester United boss.

Once again the Gunners were able to rely on their prowess from set-pieces to get the job done.

Jurrien Timber broke the deadlock, heading in Declan Rice's corner nine minutes into the second half.

William Saliba did not know much about the second, as he diverted in Thomas Partey's header from Bukayo Saka's corner, but the Frenchman did not care as Arsenal had the breathing space they craved.

A fourth consecutive win in all competitions confirmed Arsenal's return to form and applied a little pressure on Liverpool.

"A special day. It's a joy to play in this stadium with that energy, it's something incredible," Arteta said.

"We scored two set-pieces, but we could've scored from open play many more."

Amorim added: "The set-pieces killed the game. They can put a lot of players near the goalkeeper and it's almost impossible to fight for the ball.

"We already know we have to be better."

Liverpool
Arsenal
Manchester United
EPL
Newcastle

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com