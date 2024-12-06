Spurs rocked as teenager Huijsen seals Bournemouth's shock win

LONDON: Ange Postecoglou slammed Tottenham's flops as furious fans turned on the Australian and his spluttering side after Bournemouth condemned them to a shock 1-0 defeat on Thursday.

Dean Huijsen netted in the first half at the Vitality Stadium to leave Postecoglou's troubled team with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

The 19-year-old defender's first goal in English football after his close-season move from Juventus exposed the flaws in Tottenham's error-prone defence.

Lacklustre Tottenham were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin as Andoni Iraola's side wasted several chances to increase their lead.

Tottenham's sixth Premier League defeat this season was another setback for the under-fire Postecoglou after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Fulham.

"It's not good enough. We again fell into the trap of starting the game really well and then we conceded a really poor goal," Postecoglou said.

"It's disappointing. We have this propensity to shoot ourselves in the foot when we should be controlling games.

"It's something we've done consistently and we always pay the price for it."