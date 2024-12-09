Antoine Griezmann seals superb Atletico comeback in Sevilla thriller

MADRID: Antoine Griezmann struck a 94th-minute winner to snatch Atletico Madrid a thrilling 4-3 victory over Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side, third, have won nine matches straight across all competitions and the win pulled them a point behind second-placed title holders Real Madrid and three behind leaders Barcelona.

Atletico showed character and quality as they fought back from two goals down in the second half to triumph.

Rodrigo De Paul powered Atletico ahead but Dodi Lukebakio equalised for 13th-placed Sevilla.

Isaac Romero sent the visitors ahead after half-an-hour and Juanlu Sanchez gave them a 3-1 lead before the hour mark.

However, Griezmann pegged one back before substitute Samuel Lino scored a stunning effort from the edge of the box and the Frenchman then blasted home in stoppage time to continue Atletico's superb run of form.

"We're a united group, all going the same way, and we see that when new players come on in the 60th minute, the 70th, they change the game and that was the case today," Griezmann told Movistar.

"So (it shows) that this is the way to keep dreaming big...