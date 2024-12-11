Real Madrid revive Champions League title defence with win at spirited Atalanta

BERGAMO: Real Madrid got their Champions League title defence back up and running on Tuesday after coming through a tough battle to win 3-2 at Atalanta.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were just enough for Madrid to triumph in a red-hot atmosphere in Bergamo and move up to 18th place, on nine points from six matches.

Madrid would have been at risk of dropping out of the play-off places with defeat, but came through a tough test at Serie A leaders Atalanta.

Carlo Ancelotti's team moved three points from the top eight positions which give direct qualification for the last 16 with two matches remaining in their league phase campaign and the second half of this round coming up on Wednesday.

Madrid inflicted Atalanta's first defeat in this year's revamped competition and are two points behind Gian Piero Gasperini's ambitious team who performed well against the 15-time European champions but now sit ninth.

"Obviously we're a little disappointed, but we're learning so much from these matches," Gasperini told Sky.

"We're missing tiny details, but we played with heart against great champions. We were defeated in result, but not in performance."

Atalanta scored through a Charles De Ketelaere penalty in first-half stoppage time which levelled Mbappe's early opener and a fine Ademola Lookman strike in the 65th minute which put the hosts back in the match not long after Vinicius and Bellingham's quickfire goals.

Atalanta came within inches of snatching a dramatic draw deep in added time when substitute Mateo Retegui somehow shot Lookman's fizzing cross over from in front of goal.