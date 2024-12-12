ISL: CFC down Hyderabad to end four-match winless run

CHENNAI: Irfan Yadwad’s early goal proved to be the difference-maker as Chennaiyin FC recorded a much-needed victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, on Wednesday.

In the process, Chennaiyin ended their four-match winless streak and climbed to seventh spot. Hyderabad, meanwhile, remain second from bottom with just two wins and eight losses.

The goal came as early as the fifth minute. It was mainly down to Connor Shields’ vision as he spotted Irfan’s run on the left and delivered an inch-perfect pass from the middle. Irfan went for a first-time shot and got a deflection off a defender.

The goalkeeper was wrong-footed and the ball found the back of the net. Hyderabad had their share of chances to draw level but were denied by the woodwork twice in the opening half. Chennaiyin’s Elsinho was stretchered off in the hour-mark after what looked like concussion after a collision with a teammate in the Chennaiyin penalty box.