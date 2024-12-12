Saka brace sinks Monaco as Arsenal eye Champions League last 16

LONDON: Bukayo Saka's double fired Arsenal a step closer to the Champions League last 16 as the England forward inspired a 3-0 win against Monaco on Wednesday.

Saka netted late in each half and Kai Havertz struck in the closing minutes at the Emirates Stadium to lift Mikel Arteta's side into third place in the revamped league phase.

The Gunners have won four of their six European games this term and, with two matches remaining, they control their destiny in the race for the top-eight finish that guarantees automatic progress to the last 16.

Clubs that finish ninth to 24th in the 36-team first phase face a play-off to determine if they will advance.

With games against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona to come in January, the north Londoners will be confident of avoiding that unwanted obstacle.

After a damaging 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, Arsenal's fifth win in their last six games in all competitions was a welcome tonic.

With Arsenal's defensive injury crisis showing no signs of abating, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu were all absent.