Kerala Blasters sack head coach Mikael Stahre after a string of poor shows in ISL

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced the termination of services of their head coach Mikael Stahre with immediate effect after a string of poor performances by the club in the ongoing Indian Super League.

Assistant coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais have also left the club, along with Stahre.

"The club sincerely thanks Mikael, Bjorn, and Frederico for their contributions throughout their time with Kerala Blasters FC. We wish them nothing but success in their future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

"The new head coach will be announced in due course."

Till the new appointment is confirmed, reserve team head coach and head of youth development, Tomasz Tchorz, and assistant coach TG Purushothaman will take over the responsibility of managing the first team.