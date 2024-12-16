Leader Barcelona loses to Leganes as Atletico Madrid moves level on points at top of Spanish league

BARCELONA: Barcelona stayed top of the Spanish league despite a shock 1-0 home defeat on Sunday to lowly Leganes, a team that had not won away all season.

Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 to leapfrog city rival Real Madrid and go second. Both Barcelona and Atletico have 38 points but Barcelona has a better goal difference.

Playing in the first of five La Liga matches on Sunday, Atletico won its sixth consecutive league game to move a point clear of Real, which could only draw 3-3 with Real Vallecano on Saturday.

The results set up a mouthwatering clash between the top two at Barcelona next Saturday.

The Madrid side will go into the match with the momentum after recording its 11th straight victory in all competitions on a chilly afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Visitor Getafe had taken just two points from its seven away games so far this season but it made life difficult for Diego Simeone's side. It took Atletico until the 70th minute to get the winner from Alexander Sorloth's header.

Barcelona then missed the chance to restore its three-point cushion when it lost to Leganes.

Leganes went ahead with Sergio González's header after four minutes and spent most of the match defending its lead.