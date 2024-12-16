PSG extends lead at the top of French league with 3-1 win against Lyon marred by homophobic chants

PARIS: Unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain moved seven points clear at the top of the French league with a 3-1 win against Lyon on Sunday that was marred and briefly interrupted by homophobic chanting.

PSG got off to a great start at the Parc des Princes and led 2-0 after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha from the penalty spot.

The visitors gradually got into the game and played with more verve as Georges Mikautadze pulled one back for Lyon before the interval. PSG was in control in the second half and Gonzalo Ramos sealed the win in the 88th with an agile finish from close range.

Second-place Marseille and Monaco, which were held to draws on Saturday, are tied on points behind PSG. Lyon remained in fifth place, 12 points off the pace.

Referee Benoît Bastien stopped play in the 53rd minute at the Parc des Princes with host PSG leading 2-1 after the chants were heard. PSG captain Achraf Hakimi approached fans standing in the Auteuil stand behind one of the goals to ask them to stop. A message reminding fans that discriminatory chants are forbidden was then displayed on the stadium's giant screens.

Play eventually resumed after a few minutes.