Brison Fernandes’ brace helps FC Goa beat Mohun Bagan, extend unbeaten streak in ISL

FATORDA: Brison Fernandes struck a brace of goals as FC Goa extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 win over league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in here on Friday night.

A couple of goals from Fernandes in either half helped the Gaurs secure all three points. In between, Dimitrios Petratos brought the visitors back into the game with a spot-kick. Overall, the Mariners were arguably inefficient in attack as their forwards missed an array of chances, despite taking 12 shots as opposed to the nine of the home side.

The match started quite slow with both teams trying to wrestle for possession in midfield. However, FC Goa struck first blood with Fernandes coming up with a goal in the 12th minute. The young winger went head-on against Asish Rai on the left flank before unleashing his shot. However, the ball took a deflection off Tom Aldred’s boot before nestling into the net, catching Vishal Kaith off-guard.

Despite the goal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued dominating possession and controlling the midfield. But the Gaurs held their lines brilliantly and were looking to hit on counter-attacks. Fernandes and Mohammed Yasir, with their pace in the wide areas, were causing problems for the Mariners.