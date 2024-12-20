Guiu hat trick helps Chelsea rout Rovers 5-1 to extend Conference League dominance

Marc Guiu's first-half hat trick helped Chelsea ease past Shamrock Rovers 5-1 on Thursday to complete the league phase of the UEFA Conference League with a 100% record.

The 18-year-old forward, who netted twice in a 3-1 win over Astana in the previous round, opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a header from close range at Stamford Bridge.

Markus Poom equalized for the Irish visitors, but Guiu restored Chelsea's lead with an angled shot from the left in the 34th.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made it 3-1 six minutes later before Guiu completed his first hat trick for the Blues with a header in stoppage time.

"I've never seen anyone press like him," Dewsbury-Hall told TNTSports about Guiu. "He doesn't slow down, he'll keep working hard. You forget how young he is. He's only 18. I'm happy that he got his hat trick, he deserves it."

Guiu, who joined Chelsea from Barcelona this summer, has scored six goals in six games in the third-tier competition.

Marc Cucurella finished off the rout in the second half.