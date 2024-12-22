Jesus double lifts Christmas spirits for five-star Arsenal

LONDON: Mikel Arteta said the Premier League title race is "on" after his Arsenal side swept Crystal Palace aside 5-1 on Saturday to move just three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored a hat-trick against Palace in the League Cup at the Emirates on Wednesday, netted twice at Selhurst Park and was only denied a third by the width of a post, with Kai Havertz pouncing.

Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, who had pulled his team level at 1-1, failed to make the most of two inviting opportunities early in the second half.

Instead Arsenal added two more, climbing back into third place above Nottingham Forest, who had leapfrogged them earlier in the day.

The only concern for Arteta -- celebrating five years in charge at Arsenal -- will be that Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half.

The Gunners are now within touching distance of Liverpool but Arne Slot's team have played two games fewer. Chelsea are second, a point clear of Arsenal.

A bullish Arteta said the Gunners, who have not won the Premier League title since 2004, were now firmly in the title picture.

"We are not even halfway so we're going to try and set something. For us it's on," he told Sky Sports.

"We're winning, we've done the job, we're in a really good run at the moment, even though we drew two games in the Premier League (against Fulham and Everton) that we fully deserved to win, it's about the next one, that's it, enjoy," he added.